NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Short Interest Update

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a growth of 195.7% from the October 15th total of 54,100 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NTN Buzztime stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. NTN Buzztime has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $7.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NTN Buzztime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.74% of NTN Buzztime as of its most recent SEC filing.

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

