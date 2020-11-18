Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the October 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 15,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JQC opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

