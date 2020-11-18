NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 633 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,425,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,107,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,690,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,277.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,530.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,201.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,726.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $56.11 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,668.25.

In other NVR news, Director Alexandra A. Jung purchased 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4,211.37 per share, for a total transaction of $126,341.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

