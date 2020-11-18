Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.49

Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.49 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.21 ($0.03), with a volume of 3398312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and a P/E ratio of 11.45.

About Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT)

Octagonal Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides settlement, safe custody, and other ancillary services to investors, hedge funds, institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides a range of wealth management, foreign exchange, stockbroking, corporate finance, and payment service solutions.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.