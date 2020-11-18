Oncorus, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($8.69) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Oncorus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($8.69) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.24). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oncorus’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ONCR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $24.52 on Monday. Oncorus has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

In other Oncorus news, Director Luke Evnin purchased 151,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,268,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sunstates Fund L.P. Mpm purchased 173,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,606,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

