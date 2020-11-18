ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,467,000 after buying an additional 2,370,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 51.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,123,000 after buying an additional 1,792,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ONEOK by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,171,000 after buying an additional 1,386,911 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 81.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after buying an additional 1,282,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $35,203,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.26.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.