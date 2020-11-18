ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 59.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 191.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.26.

ONEOK stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

