Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.19

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.19 and last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 7455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -233.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,617,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,508 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,523 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $167,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

