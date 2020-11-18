Ooma (OOMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Ooma has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.34-0.40 EPS and its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.07-0.09 EPS.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 million. On average, analysts expect Ooma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OOMA opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. Ooma has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $328.61 million, a P/E ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22.

OOMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

