Opthea Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share (NASDAQ:OPT)

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Opthea in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Opthea’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

OPT has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Opthea in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Opthea in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Opthea in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

OPT opened at $13.10 on Monday. Opthea has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

