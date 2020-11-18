Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORPEF opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.88. Orpea has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $136.18.

Get Orpea alerts:

Orpea Company Profile

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, laundry and room cleaning, and various daily entertainment and therapeutic workshop services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Orpea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orpea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.