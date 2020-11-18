Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORPEF opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.88. Orpea has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $136.18.
Orpea Company Profile
