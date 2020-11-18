Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stake Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,090 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.42% of Oshkosh worth $20,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 127.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 100.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 766.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $76.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.