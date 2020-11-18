Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.61

Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.61 and last traded at $67.51, with a volume of 11927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.56.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

