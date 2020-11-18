OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 195.3% from the October 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OZMLF opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. OZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $11.28.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia.

