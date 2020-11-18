PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.53

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.53 and last traded at $50.21, with a volume of 1759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.53.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $1,230,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,645,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

