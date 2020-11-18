Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $100,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $263.12 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $269.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.07.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,333.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,956 shares of company stock valued at $13,181,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

