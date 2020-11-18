Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) Given a €143.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) (ETR:PFV) has been given a €143.00 ($168.24) price target by Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFV.F) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €135.75 ($159.71).

ETR PFV opened at €161.00 ($189.41) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €167.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €164.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG has a 1-year low of €104.40 ($122.82) and a 1-year high of €181.40 ($213.41).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company provides helium leak detectors. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

