PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Barclays

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

PG&E stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. PG&E has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PG&E by 1.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 17,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 112.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

