Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 696,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,354 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $52,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,669,000 after acquiring an additional 341,773 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after acquiring an additional 83,026 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,365,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

