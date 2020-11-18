Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,244,000 after buying an additional 26,354 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 128,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 51,529 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

PM opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

