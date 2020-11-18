Pi Financial Weighs in on Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) in a report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Pi Financial analyst D. Kwan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Sangoma Technologies Co. (STC.V) (CVE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$35.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.52 million.

STC stock opened at C$2.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.48 million and a P/E ratio of 43.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.20. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.08 and a 52 week high of C$2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

