Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 149,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $116.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average of $98.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

