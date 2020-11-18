Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a report released on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

NYSE:MC opened at $38.60 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.06%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at $249,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $266,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 261.6% in the second quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,590,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,615 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.8% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,731,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,275,000 after buying an additional 422,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,041,000 after buying an additional 400,718 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.2% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,254,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,100,000 after buying an additional 219,278 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,065,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,185,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

