Piper Sandler Comments on Houlihan Lokey, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $64.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $66.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $158,762.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $612,064. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 959.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,180 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.