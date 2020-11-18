Piper Sandler Increases Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $45.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XEC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $351,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,016,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,358,000 after acquiring an additional 173,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,215,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,562,000 after acquiring an additional 138,065 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after acquiring an additional 909,881 shares in the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 2,110,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,744,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,446,000 after acquiring an additional 64,086 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

