Piper Sandler Raises Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target to $75.00

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

KROS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $70.83.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). Research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

