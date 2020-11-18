Piper Sandler Raises Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $6.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

MGY opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 166.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $121.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,159,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,628,000 after purchasing an additional 109,141 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,162,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after purchasing an additional 237,695 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,966,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,102 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,892,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,647,000 after purchasing an additional 401,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,846,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 267,276 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

