Piper Sandler Weighs in on Casper Sleep Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Casper Sleep in a report released on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith expects that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSPR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Casper Sleep in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casper Sleep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Shares of Casper Sleep stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $255.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Casper Sleep by 29.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 30.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

