PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.65). PlayAGS posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGS opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $164.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.83.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

