PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.22). PlayAGS posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PlayAGS from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $164.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

