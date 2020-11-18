Plus-Coin (NPLC) Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Plus-Coin (CURRENCY:NPLC) traded up 39.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Plus-Coin has a total market capitalization of $24,758.12 and $1.00 worth of Plus-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Plus-Coin has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Plus-Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Plus-Coin

Plus-Coin’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,946,471 tokens. Plus-Coin’s official Twitter account is @pluscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Plus-Coin is www.plus-coin.com/en . Plus-Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@pluscoin

Buying and Selling Plus-Coin

Plus-Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plus-Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plus-Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plus-Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

