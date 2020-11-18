Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$25.60 and last traded at C$25.10, with a volume of 9573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.69.

Specifically, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.63 per share, with a total value of C$54,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,450. Also, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 6,600 shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$165,440.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$461,229.12.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $640.90 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00.

About Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

