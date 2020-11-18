Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as C$25.60 and last traded at C$25.10, with a volume of 9573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.69.

Specifically, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,450. Also, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 6,600 shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$165,440.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,229.12.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.90 million and a PE ratio of 25.00.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

