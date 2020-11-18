POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.30

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.30 and last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 1446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nomura upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in POSCO by 50.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in POSCO in the first quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 232.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in POSCO in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 208.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

