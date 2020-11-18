Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Upgraded at UBS Group

Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Poste Italiane stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Poste Italiane has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61.

Get Poste Italiane alerts:

Poste Italiane Company Profile

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.