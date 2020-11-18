PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 38.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.37. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $149.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,172 shares of company stock worth $13,193,588 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.44.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.