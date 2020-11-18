PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 918,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $112,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG opened at $143.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $149.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,172 shares of company stock worth $13,193,588 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

