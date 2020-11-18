Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $116.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $353.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

