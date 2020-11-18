Pritchard Capital Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $249.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price upped by research analysts at Pritchard Capital from $243.00 to $249.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Pritchard Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.72.

Shares of TEAM opened at $196.52 on Wednesday. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $216.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of -136.47, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 146.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 59.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

