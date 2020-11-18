Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 6.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 million, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 77,954 shares of Profire Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $58,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 332,828 shares of company stock valued at $249,621 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Profire Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

