ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $194.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million.

NASDAQ:PROS opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. ProSight Global has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Get ProSight Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays began coverage on ProSight Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.