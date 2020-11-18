Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.21. Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 15,500 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36.

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Company Profile (CVE:PSL)

Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

