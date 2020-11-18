Provexis plc (PXS.L) (LON:PXS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.49

Provexis plc (PXS.L) (LON:PXS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 43385794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.75.

Provexis plc (PXS.L) (LON:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Provexis plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and markets functional foods, medical foods, and dietary supplements worldwide. Its products include Fruitflow, a tomato extract that reduces the propensity for aberrant blood clotting typically associated with cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke.

