PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.89

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.89 and last traded at $98.64, with a volume of 2796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.21.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Griffin Securities upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

Get PTC alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 132.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,368 shares of company stock valued at $282,071. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $55,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 10,222.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $94,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.