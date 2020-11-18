Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 430,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $103,664.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock worth $220,133. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

