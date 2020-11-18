Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (PTU.V) (CVE:PTU) Trading Down 22.2%

Shares of Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (PTU.V) (CVE:PTU) fell 22.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 173,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 253,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

About Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (PTU.V) (CVE:PTU)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that covers an area of 28,683 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

