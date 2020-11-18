Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Lifted by Analyst

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $74.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $75.93. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,090,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,591,000 after buying an additional 283,002 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $1,769,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 23.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,559 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.