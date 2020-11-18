Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $25.53 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 99,848 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 136,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

