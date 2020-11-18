Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $54.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.10 per share, with a total value of $43,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 106.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 122.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $1,344,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

