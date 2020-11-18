Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $429.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $506.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.57.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $478.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.12. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $480.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.49, for a total transaction of $4,254,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,425,477.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 5,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.83, for a total value of $2,164,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,318,713.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,546,350 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

